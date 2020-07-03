Lungu Fires Siavonga DC

President Edgar Lungu has fired Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama and has replaced him with Mr Ephraim Mwanjabanthu.

Other new appointments made in Southern Province include Mrs Munachongo for Monze, Mr Timothy Siakaziba for Gwembe, Mrs Brendah Mwenda for Kalomo, Mrs Mutinta Candy Musokotwane for Kazungula replacing Mrs Pascalinah Musokotwane who has been transferred to Livingstone, Mr Reginald Mugoba for Pemba, Mr Protancial Mulenga has been transfered to Choma while Mrs Sheena Muleya replaces him in Sinazongwe.

The PF in Southern Province has since thanked President Lungu for the new appointments.

“As a party in the Province, we pledge to work with the new DCs to ensure they succeed because there success is the people’s success. We can only hope the DCs will also receive the support of the opposition in the execution of their duties as civil servants,” PF Southern Province Information and Publicity Secretary Trymore Mwenda stated.