Parliament Isn’t A Ground For Settling Political Battles-Matibini

Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini on Thursday, when passing ruling on a point of order raised by Professor Nkandu Luo against Sesheke MP Romeo Kang’ombe that he accused her of tribalism when he appeared on Prime TV, said:

“I urge all honorable members to refrain from drawing the house into discussing matters that take place outside the house because presiding officers are not privy to such discussions. As a result of these points of order, we are compelled to go out there to ascertain facts of those discussions which at any rate are not relevant to the business of the house. In future, I will simply not entertain any point of order which brings discussions outside the house. I wish to emphasize my guidance to all honorable members to refrain from drawing the house into discussions occurring outside the house. The house is not an avenue for settling political battles occurring outside the house. Such political battles should be concluded outside the house where they occur.”