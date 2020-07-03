Pres. Lungu Heads to Southern Province

President Edgar Lungu is expected in Southern Province today for a two-day working visit.

PF Southern Province chairman Mr Lawrence Evans said the President’s visit to Southern Province was a continuation of his developmental agenda for the area.

“The ruling PF in Southern Province is excited once again to welcome His Excellency President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu to Southern Province on his two days working visit to the area set for Friday and Saturday 3rd and 4th, July, 2020,” Mr Evans said.

“What excites us is the fact that like in the past, the President’s visit to Southern Province is a continuation of his developmental agenda for the Province which will see the President carry out the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the Mosi-oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort Hotel and conference facility in Livingstone aimed at boosting the tourism sector in the tourist capital.”

The president is also expected to be in Monze and Mazabuka to commission housing units in the two areas, an unparalleled achievement under his leadership.