Senior Court Clerk Jailed For Corruption

The Choma Subordinate Court has convicted and sentenced a Senior Clerk of Court to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices involving K15, 000.

Presiding over the matter, Chief Resident Magistrate John Mbuzi found Winter Lupani, 34, of Libala South, a Lusaka a Senior Clerk of Court at the Choma Subordinate Court, guilty of one count of Corrupt Acquisition of Public Property and Revenue contrary to section 34 (1) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 and sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour.

Magistrate Mbuzi, however, acquitted Mr. Lupani on count three of the offences charged.

Meanwhile, magistrate Mbuzi has acquitted Jacob Mbolela, 60, of Plot number 816 Monze, a Magistrate Class 3 at the Monze Subordinate Court on count one of the offences charged.

The Anti-Corruption Commission in 2019 arrested two Judicial officers namely a Subordinate Magistrate and a Senior Clerk of Court for the offence of Corrupt Acquisition of Public Property and Revenue contrary to section 34 (1) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

The particulars of the offence in count one were that on dates unknown but between 1st April 2014 and 1st April 2015 in Choma District, Mr Mbolela, being a public officer namely a Magistrate employed by the Judiciary, did unlawfully divert K10, 000, the property of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

The particulars of the offence in count two are that on dates unknown but between 1st April 2014 and 1st April 2015 in Choma District, Mr Lupani, being a public officer, namely a clerk of court employed by the Judiciary, did unlawfully divert K15, 000, the property of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

The particulars of the offence in count three are that on dates unknown but between 1st April 2014 and 1st April 2015 in Choma District, Mr Lupani did unlawfully divert K5, 000, the property of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.