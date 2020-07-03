A Tanzanian And 4 Zambians Nabbed In Mwinilunga Over Illegal Gold Trade

Police in Mwinilunga District of North-Western Province apprehended Five people in connection with illegal trade of Alluvial gold.

The five have been identified as Samuel Joseph aged 42, a Tanzanian national, Gift Banda aged 42 of Mayard compound in Katete District, Tracer Chiwaya aged 60, Bertha Chinyama aged 28 and Kalungushi Luya aged 31, all of Low Density Area in Mwinilunga.

According to the police, the five were picked up from Low Density residential area of Mwinilunga District on Thursday, July 2, 2020 around 20:00 hours.

The suspects are in police custody awaiting court appearance.

Meanwhile, North-Western Province Police Commissioner Mr Elias Chushi said gold related thefts have decreased due to the security measures put in place in the area to curb the crime.

He said police in the province is on alert and patrols have been intensified in order to curb the scourge.

Mr Chushi was speaking today during the provincial security brief to the Deputy Inspector General of Police In-Charge of Administration Mr Eugene Sibote who is in the province to assess the security situation.

And Mr. Sibote has urged police officers to always do the correct thing as they are charged with the responsibility of combating crime in whatever form it presents itself.

“When we allow illegality to prevail, we lose our authority as law enforcement officers. These resources benefit the whole country and I am happy that we are effecting arrests as a result of the security measures put in place,” he said.

Mr Sibote is currently in Chavuma to assess the security situation in the district.