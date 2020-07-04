Business Survey Report On Impact Of COVID-19 Launched

Commerce, Trade and Industry minister Christopher Yaluma has disclosed that the business survey report which has been launched to look at the impact of COVID-19 on Zambian enterprises seeks to provide evidence-based data for policy formulation to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the Coronavirus on Zambia.

He said the report, which will be funded by the United Nations Development Programme, will also assist the government provide support to businesses that would encounter difficulties to survive due to COVID-19.

Mr Yaluma said preliminary data shows that over 70 per cent of local enterprises countrywide have been partially closed, with 14 per cent totally closed and only 15 per cent are still operating normally, a trend that has worried the government.

He, however, said the majority of these enterprises have maintained that they want to continue running their businesses by adhering to COVID-19 rules and devising means to stay afloat and thanked the UNDP for providing support towards the survey.

And UNDP Resident Representative Lionel Laurens said the United Nations in Zambia and the UNDP in particular is ready to assist in identifying committed technical and financial partners to join efforts to mobilise the required expertise and financial resources that can be used to design and implement some critical recommendations of the report.