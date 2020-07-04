It’s A Lie, Bill 10 Won’t Make Me Stay In Forever, Says President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has told Southern Province chiefs that it is a lie that the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2019 will perpetuate his stay in power.

Speaking when he met traditional leaders from Southern Province in Livingstone on Friday, President Lungu said some people in the country are taking advantage of citizens’ ignorance by spreading lies about what is contained in Bill 10, saying it is a lie that he wants to stay in power forever.

The Head of State also assured the Chiefs that his government will not relent in developing all parts of Zambia, including areas where he got little or no votes at all in the last election.

Speaking on behalf of other chiefs, Chieftainess Sekute of Livingstone the traditional leadership in Southern Province is happy with President Lungu and the infrastructure development agenda being implemented across the country, which the region is a beneficiary.

The traditional leader further said Southern Province chiefs were in support of Bill 10 and those opposed to it have not read the contents of the Bill.