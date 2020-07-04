It’s A Lie, Bill 10 Won’t Make Me Stay In Forever, Says President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has told Southern Province chiefs that it is a lie that the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2019 will perpetuate his stay in power.
Speaking when he met traditional leaders from Southern Province in Livingstone on Friday, President Lungu said some people in the country are taking advantage of citizens’ ignorance by spreading lies about what is contained in Bill 10, saying it is a lie that he wants to stay in power forever.
The Head of State also assured the Chiefs that his government will not relent in developing all parts of Zambia, including areas where he got little or no votes at all in the last election.
Speaking on behalf of other chiefs, Chieftainess Sekute of Livingstone the traditional leadership in Southern Province is happy with President Lungu and the infrastructure development agenda being implemented across the country, which the region is a beneficiary.
The traditional leader further said Southern Province chiefs were in support of Bill 10 and those opposed to it have not read the contents of the Bill.
4 Comments
Dorfrlyn Sojin
If that is what it is,why has it given you a great pressure? If it is not your intention, then,forget about it. Concentrate on other things. Bill 10 is a reject. Three quarters of its contents, are not for the public interest. That is the reason why it failed.
zaxs
if same people are taking advantage of people’s ignorance,who’s job is it to make people understand?why rushing it to parliament before explaining it to the citizens so they understand
CONCERNED CITIZEN AMPLIFIED
We had a lot a of problems after the 2016 elections because of the toxic constitution we have. Somebody wants to refine it and the upnd are refusing. So the most important thing the president can do is to make sure we have the right constitution in place by making sure that bill 10 is actualised.
Unstoppable
It’s true then can you disclose it to the public to a debate on it and see the out,