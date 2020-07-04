Miles Sampa To Propose By-Law That Will Stop Foreigners From Running Bars And Restaurants
The Mayor of Lusaka City writes…
As a Zambian, the Council in Cyprus or China cannot give me a license to open a Bar or a Barbershop.
I will propose to the next LCC Full Council meeting that Restaurants, Bars, Barbershops, Saloons, Poultry market supplies and vegetable market supplies should be a preserve of Indigenous Zambians.
Foreigners should invest in Mines and Infrastructure development of over $1M.
Those Foreigners who left their Countries to run Bars in Lusaka we shall recommend them to Hon Kampyongo so that basele and…
“abantu besu ama Zambian nabo babombeko.. bashitishe amakwebo.. bapangeko utupiya” .
“Nabo ma Zambians bapangeko ndalama olo ma kobili”.
“Abalo ma Zambians babeleke.. basambale hyintu.. bapangeko maali”.
I will also propose a by-law that will criminalise Zambians being used as fronts to camouflage dubious Foreign Investors crowding out Zambians in Bars, Restaurants and Barbershop businesses.
Napwisha
Muyunda Ililonga
This is naked desperation for cheap recognition. Anyway this what your uncle Sata used to say in the opposition but failed to implement while in State House. Our problem is not foreigner competition but unprecedented levels of corruption.
Chimutali Staniley
good bye -law don’t waste time go ahead
clement mugala
Good move your Lordship the moyor of our great city of Lusaka MS .