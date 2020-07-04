President Lungu Wants Mulungushi Textiles Reopened Before Jan 2020

President Edgar Lungu has assured that his desire is to see Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe back to life before January, 2021.

Speaking in Livingstone today before he commissioned the construction of the Mosi-Oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort Hotel which has been funded by NAPSA, the Head of State ordered that all issues delaying the full operationalisation of Mulungushi Textile should be resolved immediately.

President Lungu said Kabwe residents and those of the entire Central province are looking forward to the complete reopening of Mulungushi Textiles which has been non-operational for many years.