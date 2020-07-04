President Lungu Wants Mulungushi Textiles Reopened Before Jan 2020

President Edgar Lungu has assured that his desire is to see Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe back to life before January, 2021.
Speaking in Livingstone today before he commissioned the construction of the Mosi-Oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort Hotel which has been funded by NAPSA, the Head of State ordered that all issues delaying the full operationalisation of Mulungushi Textile should be resolved immediately.
President Lungu said Kabwe residents and those of the entire Central province are looking forward to the complete reopening of Mulungushi Textiles which has been non-operational for many years.
3 Comments
Msandi Sakala
That sounds to be Good news,now is it January 2020 or January 2021? If its 2020 then its overdue.
air reporter
Schools!!!
Frank Chombela
They promised to open it in 2014. Did they? Then they moved to 2016, did they?