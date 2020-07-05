Lungu Pushes Aquaculture Agenda

President Edgar Lungu has said he is passionate about developing a viable aquaculture sub- sector in the country.

The Head of State is confident that the sector will create 4,366 sustainable jobs as well as sustainably improve the livelihoods of about 21,830 of Zambians.

He urged young entrepreneurs to exploit the opportunities government is creating in different sectors.

President Lungu said he believed that the future, as well as the present of the country belonged to young people.

“As you may already be aware, Zambia’s fish deficit is currently estimated at 87,000 tons annually. Through the above-mentioned initiatives, my Government through the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock expects to increase aquaculture production in the country by 1,148 metric tons by the end of December, 2020,” he said.

“Evidently, the opportunities in the aquaculture subsector are enormous, and the development of this value chain shall contribute significantly to jobs creation, poverty reduction, and food and nutritional security in our country. To that young aspiring and active entrepreneur, I encourage you now to fully exploit the opportunities being created by my Government not only in aquaculture but in agroforestry, livestock, ICT and other sectors – by coming up with innovative, bankable projects which are both profitable and can improve the welfare of our people and environment. I firmly believe that the future as well as the present, both belong to the young people of our great Nation. Together, we shall achieve this, and so much more.”

And the President described the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) as a people-centred Development Agenda and said it was being implemented to promote economic resilience and diversification among other factors.

He said it was in view of the same agenda that government approved 736 aquaculture business loan applications from citizens countrywide as at May 2020, valued at K118.3 Million.

“As I have previously said on this platform and elsewhere; my Government is not pursuing an ad-hoc development strategy, but we are implementing a people-centred Development Agenda that is informed by extensive consultations at provincial and community levels to formulate our nation’s development blueprint – the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP),” he said.

“This people-centred national development strategy is being effectively implemented by Government with the aim of: promoting economic resilience and diversification; food and nutrition security; sustainable employment generation, and improvements in the welfare of all our people – without leaving anyone behind. In view of the above, my Government through the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock approved seven hundred and thirty-six (736) aquaculture business loan applications from Zambian citizens countrywide as at May 2020, valued at 118.3 Million Zambian Kwacha. This is in addition to the twelve (12) fish hatcheries and nurseries in all 10 provinces, which were approved in 2019 collectively valued at 20.7 Million Zambian Kwacha.”

The Head of State said this in a post on his Facebook page.