Mpezeni Links Early Marriages To Poverty

Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people has attributed the high prevalence of early marriages in the region to poverty.

Chief Mpezeni said it is unfortunate that the province has a high rate of child marriages.

He called for a multi-sectoral approach in addressing the problem of early marriages.

Chief Mpezeni said even if those engaged in child marriages are withdrawn or punished, the problem may continue if a lasting solution is not found.

He was speaking when NGOCC chairperson Mary Mulenga and executive director Engwase Mwale who were advocating for women land empowerment paid a courtesy call on him at Ephendukeni palace

Chief Mpezeni said women should have access to land as one way of empowering them.

He says most women have foresight compared to men.

And Mrs Mwale appealed to Paramount Chief Mpezeni to continue advocating for women so that they could own land.

Meanwhile, Mrs Mulenga says traditional leaders are key in ensuring that women own land.

Mrs Mulenga said local authorities should ensure that they also allocate land to women.