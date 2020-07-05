Security Personnel Were The Most Neglected, Says President Lungu

Government has prioritised the construction of houses for security personnel because they were the most neglected, President Edgar Lungu has disclosed.

The Head of State said when he commissioned modern houses for the Zambia Correctional Service officers in Monze District on Saturday that his government was determined to provide accommodation for men and women in uniform.

He said the government would ensure all the 12000 houses for security personnel are built across the country adding that the old houses which are in good state will be rehabilitated.

President Lungu said government appreciated the services of men and women in uniform hence the decision to motivate them through the construction of Houses and providing modern equipment.

He said he was happy that several challenges facing men and women in uniform are slowly being addressed.

President Lungu also said Government would extend the construction of houses to teachers, nurses and other public service workers.

Meanwhile President Lungu said government will continue providing agriculture equipment to security wings so that they contribute to the Country’s food security, adding that the equipment should be used to the maximum and not abused.

And home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo praised the President for having changed the “face of Monze” through his hard work.

He said government has built roads, houses and a modern milling plant in Monze.

Speaking at the same event, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie said the construction of Houses for the officers has become a common feature in Zambia.

Li said apart from houses, government was building a modern milling plant in Monze which when completed will help in stabilizing the prices of mealie meal.

And Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Chisela Chileshe said President Lungu has brought dignity to the officers.

He said the construction of Houses in Monze and other parts of Zambia has impressed the officers.