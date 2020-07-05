Zambia Faces FIFA Sanctions

FIFA has warned Zambia that it will be sanctioned in the next 10 days if they do not resolve their disputes outside ordinary courts.

In a letter dated June 30, 2020, FIFA Head of Member Associations Veron-Musengo Omba said that FIFA would forward the Zambian case to the relevant body for sanctions should the matter not be resolved in 10 days.

Omba said that the Zambia case had dragged on for too long and needed to be resolved.

“We note with concern that, to date, proceedings against FAZ still remain active, before Zambian courts of law. This situation thus being in total breach of the FAZ and FIFA Statutes article 59, paragraph 21. It is worth mentioning at this stage that any decisions, of any court in Zambia shall be deemed third party interference and would result in FAZ being sanctioned accordingly. In this context should the situation not be normalized within the next 10 days, we would be compelled to submit the present affair to the competent FIFA body for further action” reads the letter in part.

FAZ was due to hold elections but some members among them Damiano Academy proprietor Damiano Mutale who is under a FAZ ban and Patson Lusaka have dragged the local football mother body to court.

Mutale and Lusaka are protesting the FAZ electoral rules that have seen some of their preferred candidates like two-time FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya being knocked out of the race.

Kalusha had taken his case to the International Court of Sports Arbitration but lost his bid to have his candidacy restored.