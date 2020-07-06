Chavuma Man Arrested for Stabbing Brother to Death

A 57-year-old man of Chavuma has been arrested for stabbing his brother to death.

The incident happened when 41-year-old Benjamin Kuku tried separating his brothers Njonjo Kuku and Chipungu Kuku, aged 57 and 46 respectively, who were fighting over a plot given to them by their parents.

However, Njonjo stabbed Benjamin in the chest, leading to his death, police spokesperson Esther Katongo has stated.

“A male adult aged 41 identified as Benjamin Kuku of Maseka Village Chief Ndungu in Chavuma District was allegedly murdered by his biological brother.

It is alleged that on Sunday 5th July, 2020 around 1730 hours at Sanjongo area in Chavuma District, two brothers named Njonjo Kuku, 57 and Chipungu Kuku, 46 both of the same village, were fighting over a plot given to them by their parents. Eventually, their young brother Benjamin Kuku attempted to separate them, but unfortunately was stabbed in the chest by Njonjo Kuku and bled profusely to death,” Ms Katongo stated.

“Police visited the scene and picked the body which is now in the mortuary at Chavuma Mission Hospital while the suspect is in police custody and will appear in court soon.”