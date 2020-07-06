Govt to Release K1 Billion for Crop Purchasing

Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Executive Director Chola Kafwabulula has disclosed that government will in the next few days release an additional K1 billion for crop purchasing.

The government had budgeted for K2.2 billion in the 2020 budget for maize purchases this marketing season, out of which K1 billion was already released and farmers are currently being paid immediately they sell their maize to FRA.

Mr Kafwabulula has further said Zambia had approximately 60,000 metric tonnes of maize before the maize purchasing season that began on June 29 this year, adding that the country is food secure as a bumper harvest has been recorded from the 2019/2020 farming season.