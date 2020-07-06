Green Party Trashes Opposition Alliance

Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba has said he cannot be part of the opposition alliance formed to oust PF from power because alliances are usually based on selfishness and lack of ideologies.

Mr Sinkamba, whose party has been championing legalisation of Marijuana, has said he can never risk compromising his party’s ideologies by joining an alliance for purposes of elections and believes the best approach for his party is to contest the coming polls singlehandedly.

The UPND and NDC have called for the fielding of one presidential candidate in b next year’s election, with hopes of taking out the PF from power.

However, Mr Sinkamba says that cannot work.

“Alliances are a problem most of the times due to different ideologies by political parties and selfishness which usually result in disagreements in the long run,” Mr Sinkamba said.