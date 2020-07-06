Lunda Royal Establishment Pledges Support for Lungu

President Edgar Lungu and the PF government have the support of the Lunda Royal Establishment beyond 2021, representative of the establishment Jones Kantumoya said.

Mr Kantumoya further said the Lunda Royal establishment under senior Chief Ishindi in Zambezi district in North-Western Province will ensure peace is promoted to develop the district.

He was speaking at a consultative meeting held at Mukanda-nkunda royal palace.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police In- charge of administration Mr Eugene Sibote said the service has deployed enough manpower to handle people planning to break the law and cause confusion in the district.

He warned would be offenders to desist from breaking the law.