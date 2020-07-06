Lungu Wants More Houses for Police Officers in Southern Province

President Edgar Lungu has directed Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale to ensure construction of police houses in Chikakanta, Choma and Kazungula districts of Southern Province is completed quickly to ease the housing challenges police officers face.

Speaking when he commissioned police houses in Mazabuka during his working visit to Southern Province over the weekend, the President said he wanted police officers to start using the facilities that are under construction in Chikankata, Choma and Kazungula as soon as possible, hence the need to quickly finish the project.

President Lungu said government will ensure equitable distribution of development despite the limited resources.

And Home Affairs Minister Mr Stephen Kampyongo thanked the people of Mazabuka for turning out in numbers to witness the commissioning of the houses.

And Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja said Government’s support to the Zambia Police has improved operational capacity and boosted the morale of the officers.