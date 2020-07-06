Shonga Donates to Cheshire Homes Chipata

South Africa based Chipolopolo star Justin Shonga has donated assorted foodstuffs to Cheshire Homes Chipata as a way of mitigating the impact of the covid-19.

The Orlando Pirates midfielder who traces his roots to Chipata blankets, bags of mealie-meal, bales of sugar, cooking oil and other foodstuffs to the special needs centre.

Shonga made the donation through his elder sister Christine with the football star’s mother also attending the ceremony.

The former Young Stars and Nkwazi player who spoke through his sister said he was indebted to the people of Chipata for the enduring support throughout the years of his career.

Shonga said he had seen the devastation the covid-19 had caused and thought of making a contribution.

Eastern Province FAZ chairperson Chrispin Kamuna thanked Shonga for the gesture and urged other footballers to emulate his example.

Cheshire Homes representative Sister Fidelia Kayula said the donation would go a long way in helping the centre provide for its beneficiaries.

(Credit: FAZ Media)