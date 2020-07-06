ZCID Condemns UPND And PF’s Political Intolerance, Warning That “An Eye For An Eye Will Make The Whole Country Blind”

The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has strongly condemned the political intolerance exhibited by UPND cadres in Monze during President Edgar Lungu’s tour in Southern Province and the ruling party’s reaction threatening to reciprocate the treatment the Head of State received.

The ZCID has further appealed to the UPND and the ruling PF to curb political intolerance, saying such begets more intolerance, as violence begets more violence and an eye for an eye will make the whole country blind.

The UPND cadres made attempts to throw stones at the presidential motorcade as President Lungu visited Monze as part of his tour of duty.

Condemning the incident, ZCID chairperson Jackson Silavwe has stated no part of Zambia should be sacred to a particular political party.

“ZCID strongly condemns the political intolerance exhibited by the UPND members and supporters in Monze during the tour of President Edgar Lungu. No part of this blessed country should be sacred to only one political party. Zambia is not for political parties, Zambia is for all Zambians. The Zambian people have time and again frowned upon such kind of politics. Zambia is bigger than any political party both ruling and opposition.

In the same vein, we equally condemn the reactions from some PF leaders, members and supporters that have threatened to reciprocate the Monze intolerance to Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND members in their perceived strongholds. Such acts of retaliation are a danger to the peace of our beloved nation and urge the PF rank and and file to exercise maximum restraint,” Mr Silavwe has stated.

He stated that PF must be a custodian of Zambia’s peace, especially being a ruling party and yielding state power.

:PF should take the high road. Instead of anger, PF should show love, instead of intolerance, PF should show democracy, instead of politics of regionalism, PF should show National unity. We urge both the PF and UPND to deescalate this political intolerance with immediate effect and find progressive ways of resolving their long held differences through honest engagement,” Mr Silavwe stated.