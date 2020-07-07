Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired health minister Obadiah Moyo with immediate effect for inappropriate conduct.
Last month, Mr Moyo was on corruption allegations surrounding the procurement of Coronavirus testing kits and equipment.
This followed the awarding of a $20m contract to a Hungary-registered firm, allegedly without following other tender procedures.
(Credit: SABC News)
One Response to “BREAKING NEWS: Mnangagwa Fires Health Minister”
Rex Chaaba
Uko 🙌🏻💪🏼 Folks that don’t tolerate corruption 👌✌️