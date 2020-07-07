Lungu Hails Historic Ties with Malawi

President Edgar Lungu has said Zambia and Malawi have shared cordial relations for many years.

Speaking through defence minister Davies Chama at the inauguration of Malawi’s President Dr Lazarus Chakwera who was elected last month through a presidential rerun, President Lungu said the good relations that have existed between the two countries must be sustained.

And Dr. Chakwera, who has promised to fight corruption and laziness in Malawi, thanked President Lungu for sending a representative to witness his inauguration.

He said he spoke to President Lungu on Sunday whom he assured of continued bilateral ties for the benefit of the two countries.

Dr Chakwera said this when he held a meeting with Chama, who represented President Lungu at the inauguration.