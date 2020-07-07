Truck Driver Robbed of 32 Bags of D-Compound

A truck driver has been hospitalized at Chadiza District Hospital after he was hacked by robbers who went away with 32 bags of D-Compound fertilizer he was ferrying.

Eastern Province police Commissioner Luckson Sakala said police have launched a manhunt for the man who hacked the truck driver before stealing fertilizer.

Mr Sakala said the incident occurred when the Chipata-bound truck which was laden with fertilizer from Beira broke down about 14 kilometres from Chanida border post.

“I would like to confirm that I have received a report through Chadiza police station that a truck which was loaded with fertilizer from Beira, Mozambique destined for Chipata broke down 14 kilometres from Chanida border. The driver was attacked around 02:00 hours today (Monday) by a known person who hacked him in the head and on the left hand,” Mr Sakala said.

He said 32 bags of fertilizer from the truck went missing.

“The driver of the truck was rushed to Chadiza district hospital for medication; he is in a very bad situation but out of danger. Police have since launched a manhunt for the same known suspect who attacked the driver. The suspect was identified because immediately the truck broke down, the driver looked for a young man to provide security to the truck and the fertilizer. So at the time when the incident occurred, the young man was able to identify the culprit,” Sakala said.