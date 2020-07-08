18 Perish In Unity, Heroes Holiday Accidents

Eighteen (18) people have died in 14 fatal accidents that happened during the Heroes and Unity holidays, police have said.

Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of accidents at 117 with one death.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that a total of 236 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide, a slight reduction over the 2019 figures where 274 accidents were recorded during the same holiday.

“During the 2020 Heroes and Unity holiday, a total number of 236 Road Traffic accidents were recorded of which 14 were Fatal in which 18 persons were killed, 20 were serious road traffic accidents in which 36 persons were seriously injured, 52 were slight road traffic accidents in which 82 persons were slightly injured. In comparison with 2019 Heroes and Unit Holiday, 274 road traffic accidents were recorded as compared to 236 road traffic accidents recorded this year. The figures show a reduction by 38 road traffic accidents.

23 Road traffic accidents were recorded as fatal in which 26 persons were killed in 2019 as compared to 14 fatal road traffic accidents where 18 persons were killed in 2020 Holiday,” Ms Katongo stated. “The records shows a decrease by 09 fatal road traffic accidents and 08 persons killed. In the same vein, 53 persons were seriously injured in 26 serious road traffic accidents in 2019 as compared to 36 persons seriously serious injured in 20 serious road traffic accidents in 2020.There is a reduction in persons seriously injured and serious road traffic accidents by 17 and 06 respectively. 67 were slight road traffic accidents in which 81 persons were slightly injured in 2019 as compared to 52 slight road traffic accidents where 82 persons were slightly injured in 2020.The figures show a reduction by 15 slight road traffic accidents and a slight increase in persons injured by one. On damage only road traffic accidents, 158 were recorded in the Heroes and Unity period of 2019 as compared to 150 recorded in 2020.The record shows a reduction by eight Damages only road traffic accidents.”

And Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 117, one death, three persons seriously injured while 22 suffered slight injuries.

“Copperbelt had 33 road traffic accidents, two deaths and nine persons slightly injured, Central Province had 25 road traffic accidents with five deaths, seven seriously injured and four slightly injured, Southern Province had 13 road traffic accidents with six persons seriously injured and 11 slightly injured,” Ms Katongo stated. “Eastern Province had 18 road traffic accidents with eight deaths, seriously injured and 10 slightly injured and Northern Province had four road traffic accidents with one death recorded, three persons seriously injured and nine slightly injured, North Western Province recorded four road traffic accidents with two persons slightly injured, Luapula had 10 road traffic accidents with four persons seriously injured and 10 slightly injured, Western Province had seven road traffic accidents with two persons sustaining slight injuries and four slightly injured while Muchinga Province recorded five road traffic accident with one death, four persons seriously injured while one was slightly injured.”

She stated that the reduction in road traffic accidents during Heroes and Unity Holiday of 2020 as compared to 2019 can be attributed to restricted movements in the advent of COVID-19 as well as the presence of Traffic Police officers on major roads and accident prone areas.