3 ZRA Officers Nabbed Over Corruption

Three Zambia Revenue Authority employees have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission along with a clearing agent for corruption and fraudulent false accounting.

The ZRA officials arrested are Topsy Sakala, Disckson Msimuko and Nasilele Isilabo while the clearing agent is Nancy Yendama.

“Topsy Sakala, Dickson Msimuko, both ZRA Treasury Officers, Nasilele Isilabo, a ZRA Senior Treasury Officer, and Nancy Yendama, a clearing agent have been charged with various counts ranging from corrupt practices, fraudulent false accounting and Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to the Laws of Zambia. Topsy Sakala, 34, of Chilenje in Lusaka has been charged with two Counts of fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 326 CAP 87 of the laws of Zambia, two counts of Abuse of Authority of Office by a public officer contrary to section 21 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012, and a further two counts of corrupt practices contrary to section 19 of the Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012,” ACC corporate affairs officer Jonathan Siame stated.

“Dickson Msimuko aged 39, of Emmasdale in Lusaka has been charged with two counts of Abuse of Authority of Office by a public officer, and two counts of corrupt practices. Nasilele Isilabo aged 43, of Obama area in Lusaka, has been charged with four counts of corrupt practices, and one count of fraudulent false accounting. Nancy Yendama, 35, of Kamwala South in Lusaka, a Director at Nameric Investments Limited and Yendamo Investments Limited, is charged with five counts of corrupt practices contrary to section 19 of the Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012.”