Dr Chilufya Corruption Case Adjourned to July 16

Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale this morning on four counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime involving US$252,000 and K3,270,000 but he could not take plea as the case was adjourned to July 16, 2020 due to some confusion at the court.

According to the indictment, Dr Chilufya is accused of having used the stated money to purchase shares and properties in Zambia and Dubai.

When the case came up, magistrate Mwale allocated the matter to himself after

Anti-Corruption Commission director Clifford Moonga, who is leading the prosecutions team, called Dr Chilufya’s case.

However, the matter could not proceed as commotion ensued outside court when his sympathisers and PF members tried to force their way in against COVID-19 regulations that allow social distancing.

Because of this, magistrate Mwale retired to his chambers with defence lawyers Jonas Zimba, Tutwa Ngulube and the prosecutions team where he adjourned the case to July 16 due to the confusion.

In count one, it is alleged that Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between December 1, 2016 and December 31, 2017 at Lusaka possessed US$200,000 which was used to purchase 6,000 shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Service Limited from Den Daas Investment Zambia Limited, property suspected yo be proceeds of crime.

In count two, Dr Chilufya is alleged to have, on a date unknown but between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 at Lusaka, possessed K270,000 cash which was used to purchase 2,000 shares in Samfya Marines and and Tourism Services Limited from Leo Jonas Ngosa Investment Limited, property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In count three, Dr Chilufya is alleged to have, on an unknown date but between January 1, 2018 and December 30, 2019, possessed K3,000,000 which was used to purchase Lot No. 365/366 also known as Spark Guest House situate in the Mansa district of Luapula Property, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In count four, it is alleged that Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between January 1, 2017 and December 32, 2017 at Lusaka possessed US$52,000 which was used to purchase a passenger boat also known as Transport 32 from Smart Own FZE of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.