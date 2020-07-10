Lundazi MP ‘Wants’ COVID-19 Allowance

Lundazi Central independent member of parliament Lawrence Nyirenda on Friday asked Vice-President Inonge Wina if government will consider giving members of parliament COVID-19 allowances.

The member of parliament, whose eligibility for membership in the House has been petitioned in the courts of law by losing candidate Colonel Bizwayo Nkunika who contends that the former does not have a Grade 12 school certificate, asked his question in parliament on Friday during the Vice-President’s question for oral answer session.

However, Mrs Wina, in response, said the opposite should prevail.

“It is the MPs who should share their small allowances with the people in their constituencies who are most affected by the Coronavirus. And I don’t believe that Parliament has plans to introduce a stimulus package to support the members of parliament,” Mrs Wina said.