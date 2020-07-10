Namulambe Ponders Return To PF

Former United Party for National Development (UPND) Chairperson for labour and social security Gabriel Namulambe who recently left the opposition political party could be heading back to the Patriotic Front.

Namulambe left MMD in 2012 and joined the Patriotic Front who had just assumed office in 2011.

The former Mpongwe Member of Parliament however did not stay long in the ruling party and went on to join the UPND in 2016.

But some senior Patriotic Front officials have confirmed Namulambe wants to return to the political party he left in 2016.

Namulambe, who has accused the UPND of being selfish over the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10, said he could no longer continue being in the opposition political party.

“Yes, he is talking to the senior leaders in the province (Copperbelt) with a possible comeback in the next days,” a source hinted.

But when contacted, Namulambe said he has left the UPND but yet to announce his next move.

Namulambe said his next movement will soon be known.