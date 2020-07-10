Two Perish in Petauke Accident

Two people have died in a fatal road accident in Petauke, while seven others who sustained injuries are admitted at Petauke District Hospital.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala stated that the accident happened on Wednesday around 11:00 hours at Waleta Farms area, along Petauke main road when two vehicles collided.

Involved was a Subaru Legacy driven by Reagan Chanda, aged 32, an officer from Office of the President, who sustained general body pains.

Mr Chanda had two passengers – Buxton Mwansa aged 25, also an officer from Office of the President in Petauke who sustained general body pains and Chikuse Phiri, aged 33, a Teacher at Petauke Primary School who sustained painful right leg.

Another vehicle involved was a Toyota Corolla being driven by Chavu Lungu aged 47 of Village Nyalukomba in Chief Mumbi’s area, who died upon arrival at Petauke District hospital after sustaining deep cuts on the forehead and internal injuries and was carrying six passengers on board.

Mr. Sakala has named the passengers as Japhet Phiri aged 7, who died on the spot after sustaining fatal head injuries.

Others are Edward Banda aged 33, Mirriam Njobvu aged 44, Violet Njobvu aged 47, Siliya Tembo aged 26 and Abilesi Njobvu aged 34.

Mr Sakala said the accident happened when the driver of the Subaru was overtaking two vehicles ahead of him and in the process collided with the oncoming Toyota corolla.

All the seven survivors are admitted at Petauke district hospital.