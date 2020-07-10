Unknown People Kill Tanzanian Co-driver, Steal Copper At Danger Hill In Mpika

A Tanzanian co-driver has been killed and the copper he was ferrying was stolen at Mco-d’s Danger Hill in Muchinga Province.

The deceased who has not been named was in the company of Wilson Abel Nkatalo, the driver of the Scania truck and trailer with registration T206 APQ and T879CBF, the property of M.A Cargo in Tanzania.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase explained that the truck developed a fault and the driver hired a guard from Amazon Security to assist his co-driver and left for Tanzania to get a new spare part on July 1, 2020.

“When Mr Nkatalo came back on 4th July, he found everything in order and paid the security guard, Peter Chikasa from Kitwe.

The spare part failed to work so he decided to take it to Mpika town center to fix it, leaving his co- driver with two unknown men from the nearby village to reinforce security,” Mr Njase stated.

However, on his return the following day, the Tanzanian driver found his colleague lying dead in a bush covered in bedsheets.

No arrests have been made yet as police are investigating the matter while the stolen copper from DR Congo bound for Tanzania has also not been recovered, Mr Njase stated.