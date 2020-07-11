Zambia Survives Possible Ban with Aggrieved Parties Agreeing to Withdraw Football Matters from Court

Zambia survived a possible FIFA ban with all the warring parties in the game signing a cease fire.

Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga told a media briefing that parties that had taken FAZ to court had agreed to withdraw all matters.

Mulenga also announced that FAZ elections would not be held until FIFA had presided over a tripartite meeting comprising government, FAZ and the aggrieved parties.

“The aggrieved party will withdraw the football case from the courts of law today (Friday) 10th July, 2020. FAZ will not proceed with elections until after the meeting to be chaired by FIFA to iron out outstanding electoral contested issues,” said Mulenga.

“The meeting will be chaired by FIFA will be attended by both FAZ and all the aggrieved stake holders. The outcome of the meeting with FIFA shall be final and none of the parties will seek redress from a third party.”

FAZ has been embroiled in wrangles that were instigated by banned member Damiano Mutale and a non-member Patson Lusaka who sued FAZ over the electoral process that they alleged disadvantaged other candidates.

FAZ had a change of constitution in 2017 that was presided over by FIFA that incorporated bodies like the Ethics Committee and also threw in the proviso for an integrity check for anyone contesting elections.

FIFA is categorical about not allowing football matters to be resolved in courts of law.