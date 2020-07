Former Attorney General Abyudi Shonga has been elected Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president at an elective AGM held in Livingstone tonight.

Mr Shonga stood against Ms Mutumu Nzala Mwape.

He takes over from Mr Eddie Mwiitwa.

Mr Shonga, a senior partner at Shamwana and Company, polled 346 votes while Mrs Mwape polled 235.

He’ll lead the new LAZ council for the next two years.