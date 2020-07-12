Magodi Lodge Shut Down For Operating As A Bar

Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa and a team of officers from the local authority have closed Magodi Lodge on Great North Road for operating as a bar and allowing over 300 patrons who were drinking and kissing.

Mr Sampa had warned Magodi Lodge earlier last week after receiving complaints that they were not adhering to COVID-19 rules and operating as a bar and not a lodge.

“Magodi Lodge closed for contravening COVID-19 guidelines by operating as a bar and hosting over 300 patrons drinking alchohol, smoking shisha, dancing, hugging, kissing and wawawa,” Mr Sampa stated in his brief statement shared on social media.