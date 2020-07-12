New Ndola Airport Will Boost Trade, Tourism, Says Veep

Vice-President Inonge Wina on Saturday toured the New Copperbelt International Airport under construction.

The Vice-President said the project will be a game changer for the region’s trade, investment and tourism as more traffic is expected on the Copperbelt Province.

She expressed confidence that the US$397 million airport will bring about a lot of opportunities for the Zambian people as they are proud of the project which is expected to ease movement of goods and people beyond Zambia’s borders.

Vice-President Wina directed the contractor to fully actualise the resettlement plan for people that will be moved from the site of the new airport before the project is completed and handed over to government.

Copperbelt Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said the people of the region are grateful to government for the many developmental projects being implemented.

And contractor AVIC International’s Senior Consultant Lei Yingqi said the delay to complete the new Ndola International Airport was due to some materials not arriving from abroad because of COVID 19.