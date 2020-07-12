Sikongo, Nalolo Residents To Get Electricity As Lungu Commissions Connection Project

President Edgar Lungu yesterday commissioned the electricity connection project to Sikongo and Nalolo in Western Province.

This will be the first time since independence that the two towns will be having clean and reliable energy from the national grid.

“Earlier today (Saturday), I commissioned the connection of electricity to Nalolo and Sikongo districts in Western Province.

For the first time since our country’s Independence, residents of the two districts and beyond now have access to reliable and affordable energy,” President Lungu stated.

“I am very confident that the provision of electricity will transform the lives of our people, improve service delivery and lead to improved local economic development in the two districts and beyond.

This is a pledge and commitment my Government has with the country’s rural areas – taking development to all parts of Zambia without leaving anyone behind. Rural parts of Zambia deserve access to electricity too.”

He reiterated that his Government will continue promoting and expanding rural electrification programmes in order to increase access to electricity by rural communities at an affordable cost.

“Let’s all work together to build the Zambia we want to see, without leaving anyone behind,” President Lungu stated.