UPND Councillor In Mpongwe Resigns

UPND councillor for Kasonga Ward in Mpongwe has resigned his position, citing health reasons.

In a letter of resignation to Mpongwe Council Secretary dated 4th July, Mr Gregory Kasongo Kakompe has stated that he has been a UPND councillor for a few years but cannot continue to discharge his duties because of illness.

“With reference to the above subject matter, I wish to render my resignation as area councillor for Kasonga Ward. I have been a UPND councillor for this ward for a few years but due to my illness, I cannot manage to continue as councillor. My leg has given me several problems and for the sake of the people of Kasonga Ward who expect me to deliver, I have decided to step down,” Mr Kakompe stated in his resignation letter.