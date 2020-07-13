Home Affairs P.S Dr Chileshe Mulenga Dies

Ministry of Home Affairs permanent secretary Dr Chileshe Mulenga has died after collapsing today.

Dr Mulenga was the husband to Non-Governmental Organisation Coordinating Council (NGOCC) chairperson Mrs Mary Mulenga.

The NGOCC announced the PS’s death in a brief statement.

“We regret to inform you that Dr. Chileshe Mulenga, husband to the NGOCC Board Chairperson Ms. Mary S. Mulenga has died. Dr. Mulenga was also Home Affairs Permanent Secretary. Details of the funeral will be shared in due course,” the NGOCC secretariat has stated in a brief notice.

A Cabinet source has revealed that Dr Mulenga was in fact in office in the morning before he collapsed and died.