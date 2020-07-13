IBA Expresses Worry Over Attacks On Radio Stations

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has stated that harassment and threats of violence on any broadcasting station are unfortunate.

In a statement, IBA director general Ms Josephine Mapoma stated that the Authority’s position has always been that people should follow laid down procedures of registering their grievances about any broadcast material with which they are aggrieved.

Ms Mapoma, however, urged radio stations to engage relevant protective wings to provide added security as and when needed at the Stations.

“Further, complaints or any misgivings about media coverage must be made to the concerned station within three months of the broadcast. Should the station fail to make good or correct the complaint raised within fourteen days, then the complaint can be addressed to the IBA,” Ms Mapoma stated.

“In an unfortunate circumstance that harassment or threats of violence occur against a person and or a broadcasting station, the incident must be reported to the Police because radio and television stations are strategic installations and the police are duly mandated to maintain law and order.”

She stated that radio stations should be ethical and professional in how they conduct their duties and stressed the need for their content to meet the highest ethical and professional journalism standards in accordance with Section 33 of the IBA Act No. 17 of 2002.

“The IBA Board has also urged Stations to adhere to licensing conditions, including payment of Annual Operating Fees in accordance with Section 1 of the IBA Act (Amendment) No. 26 of 2010 which prohibits the provision of broadcasting services without a broadcasting licence,” Ms Mapoma stated.

Meanwhile, Ms Mapoma praised radio stations for playing a vital role in disseminating information the helps mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Further, the IBA Board has thanked broadcasting stations for their role in disseminating messages on COVID-19 and has further encouraged the Stations to promote a pluralistic broadcasting industry in Zambia through fair, transparent and effective regulation to continue playing the COVID-19 messages, as these continue to play a major role in mitigating the spread of the pandemic,” she said.

And the newly appointed IBA Board has embarked on a countrywide familiarization and sensitization visit of broadcasting stations.

The Board has so far visited Southern, Copperbelt, North-western and Luapula Provinces. Others yet to be visited are Eastern, Western, Northern and Lusaka Provinces.

The IBA Board comprises of the Chairperson Mabel Mung’omba, Vice Chairperson Chalimba Phiri, Information and Broadcasting permanent secretary Amos Malupenga, Beatrice Mwansa, Claire Limbwambwa, Margaret Siwale, Enita Hamatumbika and Clement Ng’andu.