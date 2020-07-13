IG Warns Perpetrators of Political Violence

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned political party cadres that police will not tolerate perpetrators of lawlessness irrespective of their political affiliation.

He said the habit of thugs attacking radio stations under the guise of politics is criminal and should come to an end forthwith and further warned that storming police stations should be stopped immediately.

Mr Kanganja stated in a statement issued this morning that those who may feel offended by content of any interview should follow the due process of the law by registering their grievances to the police or other relevant authorities instead of taking the law into their own hands.

“Invasion of radio stations by political cadres whenever a political figure is being hosted has continued with the recent one being in Mufulira district of the Copperbelt province. It has been observed that there is also a growing tendency of political party cadres storming police stations with impunity as has been the case in the recent incidences recorded in Lusaka and the Copperbelt provinces where some cadres were seen protesting or causing confusion at police stations. Provisions of the Police Act criminalises any discreditable conduct at a police station and as such, any action by the police in this regard should not be taken as intimidation. Our role as the police is to ensure that law and order prevails hence anything to the contrary will not be entertained,” Mr Kanganja said.

“Another area of concern is the unending provocation, clashes and attacks happening at grave sites by these same political cadres. I want to remind everyone that Zambia is a democratic country which has laws in place and any person who may feel aggrieved by the conduct of another should follow the due process of the law in lodging their complaints as opposed to abrogating provisions of the law. I want to warn all those who think they are above the law that being a law enforcement agency, the Zambia police shall not sit and watch the unruly conduct of political party cadres take its toll. The tolerance which my police officers have been exercising should not be taken for weakness.”

He reminded political players that police stations were not play grounds for them hence any disrespectful conduct towards the police by any individual will be met with the full wrath of the law.

Mr Kanganja therefore called on politicians to sensitise their cadres on the need to tolerate each other as they conduct their political activities as the attainment of a peaceful environment is a shared responsibility.

“There is need for all political players to sober up and adopt civil politics unlike the growing intolerance and thuggery witnessed in the recent past. Political leaders at different levels should play their role in sensitising their cadres on the need to tolerate each other as they conduct their political activities. It is possible for all political parties to carry out their activities peacefully and this calls for personal and collective discipline and responsibility. We should always remember that attainment of a peaceful environment is a shared responsibility. I want to emphasise that it will not be business as usual as I have directed my officers to be firm on the ground and apply the law accordingly,” Mr Kanganja said.

And the IG further advised people without court cases to stay away from court premises amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is in the wake of disturbances cadres caused last week when health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya appeared for his corruption case.

Mr Kanganja has said any resistance to the directive will attract equal reaction from the police so as to ensure compliance.