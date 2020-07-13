I’m Campaigning For Progress On Behalf Of Zambians, President Lungu Tells Opponents

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has said his government is ambitious to transform the country and that his movements around the country are to campaign on behalf of Zambians.

Speaking today when he toured Sioma Livestock Centre in Sioma district, Western Province, the Head of State said it was imperative the he makes such visits regularly.

“What I have seen justifies my moving about in the country. Because if I didn’t come this way, this time I wouldn’t have known about it (the livestock centre) and probably the minister wouldn’t have been pushed into pledging what she has pledged,” President Lungu said in reaction to critics who are saying that he travels a lot and that he is campaigning for the 2021 elections.

He said he has actually not yet started traveling.

The Head of State explained that he was campaigning that the projects that government promised the people of Zambia were delivered.

“If I am campaigning then what’s wrong with that? If I am working and in the process campaigning, what’s wrong with that? I am supposed to campaign for progress on behalf of the people of Zambia wherever they are. I am campaigning that the projects that we promised the people of Zambia are delivered. That is the campaign that we are talking about,” President Lungu said.