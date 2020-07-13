Ndola Cops Nab Prophet Over Arson And Inciting Violence

A Lusaka-based prophet has been arrested by police in Ndola and charged with arson and inciting violence.

This is in connection with the setting ablaze of two houses in Chifubu by angry residents who suspected the owner, Mr Joachim Milishe, aged 70, of practicing witchcraft.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Mrs Charity Katanga has identified the accused as Prophet Angel Sakala of Lusaka who alleged that Mr Milishe has a mermaid (Ilomba) in his house, which caused the residents reacting with anger, leading to the burning of the two houses.

This happened soon after burial of Mr Milishe’s wife.

“This happened when around 21:00hours at house number CHT 1352 Chifubu, Joachim Milishe, aged 70, reported that his house was burnt by a mob after being suspected to be practicing witchcraft and value of property destroyed not yet known. This happened when a pastor named Angel Sakala from Lusaka alleged that Mr Milishe had a Mermaid (Ilomba). The Fire Brigade put out the fire,” Katanga said.

Prophet Sakala is currently in police custody awaiting court appearance.