PF Mourns Dr Chileshe

The ruling Patriotic Front says it has received with shock the death of home affairs permanent secretary Dr Chileshe Mulenga who collapsed on Sunday in Lusaka.

PF secretary general Mr Davies Mwila said Dr Mulenga had made a great contribution to the PF while it was in opposition and said he will now watch the party’s affairs from the heavenly terraces.

“The Patriotic Front (PF) has received with shock and profound sadness the untimely death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga –the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Dr Mulenga immensely contributed to the Party in Opposition as part of PF’s think tank, Deputy Secretary General and acting Secretary General, demonstrating his aptitude as an intellectual par excellence. He has now joined the great crowd of witnesses led by our Patriarch – President Michael Chilufya Sata and other PF departed heroes, as they watch from heavenly terraces how the ruling Party runs its race in serving the people of Zambia,” Mr Mwila stated.

“We honour his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his wife Mrs. Mary Mulenga and the family; as well as the Minister of Home Affairs and staff at the Ministry. May the bereaved family find solace in the God of all comfort. Go well great son of the soil! Go well!”