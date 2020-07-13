There Was A Plot To Humiliate And Insult Me In Western Province, Complains President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has disclosed that there was a plot in Western Province to humiliate and insult him in the same manner UPND cadres in Monze humiliated him last week.

And President Lungu has called on the church to talk to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to openly tell his supporters to stop violence and that the idea of planning a meeting for the two leaders of the country’s largest political parties was nonsense.

Speaking upon arrival in Lukulu district to inspect projects under the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience (PPCR) and meet traditional leaders, President Lungu, who was on a three-day working visit to Western Province, the Head of State said there was no need for the church to sit him and Hichilema down and tell them to stop violence but to call them separately and tell them to do so.

“Demand that HH talks against violence openly. Tell his party people and the opposition members to stop it now. I am saying so because I had evidence before I came here that in Mongu, there was a plot to insult Lungu and humiliate me. And even here, there is even a plot to insult and humiliate me,” President Lungu said.

He alleged that the reason for the said plots were to make him fight back so that the opposition would turn tables and label him a violent leader.

“Because of you who are concerned about peace to reign in this country, pray for your leaders to see the imperative need for peace wherever they are. Pray for those in power and those in the opposition. If you want to advise those who are in political power, see them, talk to them and tell them that mwana, what you are doing is bad, stop it. All I am saying in short is that if me and the PF are wrong, sit us down and tell us that what we are doing is wrong. If it is UPND who are wrong, tell them that stop it, you are destroying this country. This desire that you should put us together so that there is peace is nonsense because we know where violence is coming from so try to talk to the wrongdoers,” President Lungu said.

He said there is no need to allow the country to be divided because of politics and implored his supporters and well-meaning Zambians to desist from violence, adding that any leader who would tell people the contrary does not mean well.

President Lungu said people should not incite others to fight, adding that the political leaders’ children are not even involved in the political battles that cadres involve themselves in.

“If you’re offended, seek justice through the law. If any leader tells you the contrary, they don’t mean well for you. The opposition leaders, the ruling leaders have their children who they don’t send to go and fight on their behalf. It’s a shame that our politicians still believe in violence,” President Lungu said.

Meanwhile, the Head of State advised those seeking public office to win the hearts of the people first.

The President said power belonged to the people and that no person is bigger than the people they live amongst.

“You can beat people, you can cheat them, you can manipulate the process but if people don’t want you, they won’t give you the support, so win the hearts of people first,” President Lungu said.

He said those who are given an opportunity to serve the people should remember that they have a duty to create peace in the country.

And President Lungu encouraged people to get their National Registration Cards in readiness for the 2021 general elections.