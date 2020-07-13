Only President Lungu Is Trusted By Zambians, Not HH – Lusambo

Kabushi PF Member of Parliament and Lusaka Province Minister Mr Bowman Lusambo has said the only person who is trusted by Zambians to lead the country is President Edgar Lungu because of his track record.

Mr Lusambo said when he featured on Ndola’s Sun FM radio that opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema cannot make a good president as he is only good at business, adding that going to the University of Zambia and getting a degree cannot make one a President.

“So HH can’t come to us and lie. He is good in business, he can keep cows, chickens, goats, he is good in that. Not in politics. Hakainde can’t be a President, he is just good at criticising Presidents. We only have a good President in Edgar Lungu. For me, President Lungu has given me a status, so when am moving to South Africa, Dubai, they give me respect,” Mr Lusambo said.

He said Mr Hichilema is too dirty to be in politics.

“I can assure you that no one can move me. Your duty is just to go back to the farm and take care of the cows. Where we have reached with Edgar Lungu is at the highest. We can’t give this country to Hakainde Hichilema. We will continue to tell the people what Edgar Lungu has done. I have no regard for Hakainde Hichilema. So I will continue to decampaign him from now on up to 2021 when we retire him. The captain Edgar Lungu has told us to relax as we have just faced turbulences,” Mr Lusambo said.

He further told Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube, once a member of the PF, to start looking for clients to defend.

“KBF has run out of clients, that is why he is talking nonsense. Just go to court and defend the clients, in politics we crush. Just speak English. We can’t judge the intelligence of someone because of your English. So ba KBF, what are you ba mudala? Just give respect to Edgar Lungu,” Mr Lusambo said.