Sandwe Power Project Gets $5.6 million

Rural Electrification Authority (REA) Chief Executive Officer Clement Silavwe has said the power line project that will connect newly created Lusangazi district will benefit over 4,000 people.

The government has since pumped in US$5.6 million in the construction of the 18.7-kilometer power line from Village 18 to Mtondo palace of Chief Sandwe in Lusangazi District in line with promises made by the ruling Patriotic Front.

The project is being financed through the REA.

Lusangazi District Commissioner Mr Goodwin Phiri thanked Government for connecting Sandwe Chiefdom to electricity.

He said the development will boost economic activities in the area.