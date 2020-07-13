Transport Minister Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19

Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has confirmed testing positive for Coronavirus after attending his mother’s funeral.

Mr Kafwaya, the Lunte PF member of parliament, stated on his positive page that Zambians should strictly adhere to COVID-19 regulations as anyone can catch the disease from anywhere.

“Sadly, I come out of my mother’s funeral a COVID-19 (patient). To all country men and women, it is my strong recommendation that we maintain the Anti Covid-19 measures that the Government has put in place. As can be seen here, one can catch it even at funeral of a loved one,” Mr Kafwaya stated.

He also thanked those who rendered support during his mother’s funeral.

“I have learned that in certain circumstances, even strong people need support. But for me, who entirely depends on other people; at the passing of my mother, I got my full support of people from all walks life. I will forever be indebted to you all. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE. Your support reduced my burden, my sorrow and loneliness. Your material, moral, compassion and outpouring of love expressed in a myriad of ways was more than I needed. Natotela!,” Mr Kafwaya stated.

For my mother you lived a humble life full of goodness. The reception of your passing from people known and unknown to me taught me that even though you were poor, you were indeed very rich.

Today I am more convinced that a good name is better than riches. And based on this, I will join my fellow Christians in proclaiming that “Let the poor say I am rich, because of what the Lord has done.”

Thank you for a life extremely well lived, and when you spoke, I wish I listened more – mwende bwino mayo.