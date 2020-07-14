2 Arrested In Chadiza Over Murder Of Truck Driver

Police in Chadiza have arrested two people in connection with the hacking of a truck driver before going went away with 32 bags of D-Compound fertilizer.

Eastern Province police Commissioner Luckson Sakala said the suspects were identified by a young man who was hired by the victim to provide security after his truck broke down.

Recently, Mr Sakala told journalists that the incident occurred when the Chipata-bound truck which was laden with fertilizer from Beira broke down about 14 kilometres from Chanida border post.

“I would like to confirm that I have received a report through Chadiza police station that a truck which was loaded with fertilizer from Beira, Mozambique destined for Chipata broke down 14 kilometres from Chanida border. The driver was attacked by a known person who hacked him in the head and on the left hand,” Sakala said.

He said 32 bags of fertilizer from the truck went missing.

“The driver of the truck was rushed to Chadiza district hospital for medication; he is in a very bad situation but out of danger. Police have since launched a manhunt for the same known suspect who attacked the driver. The suspect was identified because immediately the truck broke down the driver looked for a young man to provide security to the truck and the fertilizer. So at the time when the incident occurred, the young man was able to identify the culprit,” Sakala had earlier said.