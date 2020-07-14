Chipata Town Clerk Vivian Chikoti Sent On Forced Leave

Chipata City Council Town Clerk Vivian Chikoti has finally been sent on forced leave.

Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale has confirmed the development without giving further details on the matter.

Mr Mwale referred journalists to the Local Government Service Commission which is the appointing authority.

He said Jovax Ngoma is the new TC for Chipata and will take office next week.

Recently, unionised workers at the Council passed a vote of no confidence in Chikoti and her management after they went for about seven months without salaries.

They accused Chikoti and her management of being insensitive to their plight.

But Fire Services Union of Zambia president Josphat Zulu said the problems that the local authority was facing cannot be blamed on Chikoti and management.

Mr Zulu said the Council’s revenue base cannot sustain the wage Bill.

He also said the Council’s grant has not been upgraded to city status level.

Recently, the FIRESUZ and ZULAWU held meetings with workers at the council.