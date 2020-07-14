DMMU To Assess State Of Red Locusts In W/Province

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has commenced an assessment of the state of red locusts in affected districts in Western Province.

DMMU National coordinator Mr Chanda Kabwe says the International Red Locusts Organization of Ndola have been engaged to carry out the assessments and have since covered three districts namely Sesheke, Mwandi and Kaoma.

Mr. Kabwe says once assessments are concluded, group and ariel spraying will be conducted.

He says the red locusts are dangerous to the country’s food security and President Edgar Lungu is concerned about the situation.

Mr. Kabwe has assured those affected that government is addressing the situation.

He adds that about 3, 800 hectares have been sprayed in Kazungula District of Southern Province.

And Mr. Chanda has described the hunger situation in Lunga as an emergency.

He says the hunger situation which has affected over 60 thousand households is due to the floods experienced in the area.

Mr. Chanda said government is already providing relief support and emergency cash transfers with the support from cooperating partners in order to ensure no one dies of hunger.