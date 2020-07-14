ECZ Announces Revised 2021 Nomination Fees

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced the revised nomination fees for the 2021 general elections.

This follows submissions by the Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue (ZCID), the United Party for National Development (UPND) and other stakeholders who lamented over the earlier proposed nomination fees by the ECZ.

The current proposed fees for male presidential candidates stand at K95,000, females at K75,000, and K60,000 for youth and persons living with disabilities.

For parliamentary male candidates, the proposed fees are K15,000, K13,500 for females while youth and persons living with disabilities will be required to pay K10,000.

The Mayoral proposed fees for male candidates are K15,000, K13,500 for females and K10,000 for persons living with disabilities and youth.

Male council chairpersons will need to pay K3,500, female candidates at K3,000 and the youth and persons living with disabilities stands will pay K2,500.

For male councillors under cities and municipalities, the fee stands at K1,500, while the fees for females, youth and persons living with disabilities is K1,000.

Nomination fees for male candidates for towns and districts have been pegged at K600, and K500 for females, youth and persons living with disabilities.

All the candidates are advised to pay the nomination fees four weeks before the nomination date to allow effective and efficient processing of the nominations, ECZ public relations manager Margaret Chimanse stated that the commission took into consideration all the stakeholders’ submissions and concerns, as well as other factors such as inflation.

“Following the submissions by the Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue (ZCID), the United Party for National Development (UPND) and other Stakeholders, the Commission has revised downwards the proposed nomination fees for the 2021 General Elections that are scheduled to be held on 12th August, 2021,” Ms Chimanse stated.

“In considering the adjustment to the proposed nomination fees, the Commission took into account all the stakeholders’ submissions and concerns, as well as other factors such as inflation, increased cost of conducting nominations and polls, including the issuance of the free Voter Registers to all Presidential candidates which cost K610,000.00 per candidate. The Commission, therefore, wishes to thank all Political Parties and Stakeholders for the cordial engagement and submissions regarding the proposed nomination fees.”